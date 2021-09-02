COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Taylor Morgan Schafer, 29, Samples Road, Louisville
• Karen Melissa Silvey, 46, Maryville
Case filed Sept. 1 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Stephen and Ruth Anderson v. Mark Remick, Fastech Motor Sports, real estate
Case filed Sept. 1 in the Domestic Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Timothy Edward Hicks v. Diane Marie Hicks, divorce
Case filed Sept. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kris Frisbee, Masterkraft Renovations v. Andy Lawhorn, damages
Cases filed Sept. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Anastasia J. Ferrantino v. Nicholas J. Rapisardi, lawsuit
• Jarvis Jones v. Amber Jones, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Victoria Ritter, estate
• Regarding: James Andrew Brown Jr., estate
• Regarding: Virda Lois Best, estate
