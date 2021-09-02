COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Taylor Morgan Schafer, 29, Samples Road, Louisville 

• Karen Melissa Silvey, 46, Maryville

Case filed Sept. 1 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Stephen and Ruth Anderson v. Mark Remick, Fastech Motor Sports, real estate

Case filed Sept. 1 in the Domestic Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Timothy Edward Hicks v. Diane Marie Hicks, divorce

Case filed Sept. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kris Frisbee, Masterkraft Renovations v. Andy Lawhorn, damages 

Cases filed Sept. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Anastasia J. Ferrantino v. Nicholas J. Rapisardi, lawsuit

• Jarvis Jones v. Amber Jones, divorce 

Cases filed Sept. 1 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Victoria Ritter, estate

• Regarding: James Andrew Brown Jr., estate

• Regarding: Virda Lois Best, estate

 

