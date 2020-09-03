COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Cheryl Kay Ward, 62, Sevierville Road, Maryville
• Jonathan Oliver Hammons, 37, Knoxville; also cited and charged with leaving a scene with damage
Case filed Sept. 3 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Edwin Bond, et al. v. Thomas M. Gibson, et al., lawsuit
Case filed Sept. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Charles Michael Sheffer, name change
Cases filed Sept. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michelle Angelika Susan Chambers v. Kylar Sky Tourtelotte, lawsuit
• Shon Dale Knox v. Lori Ann Knox, divorce
• Janet D. Mealer v. Stacey Todd Mealer, divorce
Case filed Sept. 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.