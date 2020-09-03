COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Cheryl Kay Ward, 62, Sevierville Road, Maryville

• Jonathan Oliver Hammons, 37, Knoxville; also cited and charged with leaving a scene with damage

Case filed Sept. 3 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Edwin Bond, et al. v. Thomas M. Gibson, et al., lawsuit

Case filed Sept. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Charles Michael Sheffer, name change

Cases filed Sept. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Michelle Angelika Susan Chambers v. Kylar Sky Tourtelotte, lawsuit

• Shon Dale Knox v. Lori Ann Knox, divorce

• Janet D. Mealer v. Stacey Todd Mealer, divorce

Cases filed Sept. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
 
• University of Tennessee Medical Center v. Patrick M. Milligan II and Tammy Milligan, contract/debt
 
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Thomas E. Stringer, contract/debt
 
• University of Tennessee Medical Center v. Matthew J. McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy, contract/debt
 
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Kenny D. Miller, contract/debt

Case filed Sept. 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Elizabeth McCullough v. Maranda Brown and Robert Gordon, damages
 
Cases filed Sept. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
 
• Regarding: Margaret J. Hitson, estate
 
• Regarding: Connie L. Patrick, estate
 
• Regarding: Iris M. Watson, estate
 
• Regarding: Bernice Moody Harris, estate

