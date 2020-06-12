COURT
Cases filed June 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Charles Leonard Causey v. Anna Caroline Causey, divorce
• Michelle Lynee Littrell Oliver v. David Anthony Oliver, divorce
Cases filed June 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Pamela Faye Carr v. Jeffrey Gordon Carr, divorce
• Richard Dean Carter v. Allie Christine Miller, divorce
Cases filed June 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joann Bernadine Smith, estate
• Regarding: Marjorie Elizabeth Griffith, estate
Cases filed June 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Thomas E. Jones, estate
• Regarding: Georgia Rogers Irwin, estate
Cases filed June 12 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Kyle Max Henderson, name change
• Regarding: Kristie Anne Henderson, name change
