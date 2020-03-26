COURT
Case filed March 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Robin Leigh Henry v. Timothy James Henry, divorce
Case filed March 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Juanita E. Cable, estate
Case filed March 25 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• James Totento v. Michelle Lloyd, divorce
