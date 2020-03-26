COURT

Case filed March 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Robin Leigh Henry v. Timothy James Henry, divorce 

Case filed March 25 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Juanita E. Cable, estate 

Case filed March 25 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• James Totento v. Michelle Lloyd, divorce 

