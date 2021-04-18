COURT
Cases filed April 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Marlene Smith Wilson v. Michael Ralph Wilson, divorce
• Tyler Grant Martin v. Jamie Michelle Martin, divorce
Cases filed April 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Leslie Elaine McMillen v. Joseph David McMillen, divorce
• Brittany Michelle Casto Thomas v. Uriah Isaiah Dennis Thomas, divorce
• Dustin Wayne Oliver v. Kristen Page Oliver, divorce
Case filed April 16 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Steven Daniel Greene v. Brandy Elizabeth Greene, divorce
Cases filed April 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Larry W. Darnes, estate
• Regarding: Mildred B. Hale, estate
