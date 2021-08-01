COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Emily Louise Bowman, 26, Clover Hill Road, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Douglas Bryan Stooksbury, 55, Frontier Circle, Friendsville
• Seth Andrew Morton, 26, Likely Lane, Townsend; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and reckless endangerment (minor injury)
• Zackery Tyler McIntosh, 26, Kettering Road, Alcoa
• Justin Cole Myers, 26, Montvale Station Road, Maryville
Case filed July 27 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Vicki L. Brewster v. K-VA-T Food Stores Inc., Food City Store No. 651 and Timothy C. Maglione, damages/torts
Case filed July 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Hi-Grade Welding & Manufacturing LLC v. ProNova Solutions LLC, contract/debt
Case filed July 30 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Larry W. Cruze and Linda Cruze v. Joseph Michael Williams and Tena C. Williams, damages
Case filed July 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Cathie Patricia Corlew, name change
Cases filed July 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• James Louis Monroe Jr. v. Kaila Jane Tipton, paternity
• Wendell Winfred Riley v. Sonja Riley, divorce
Cases filed July 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Brenda Etta V. Lewelling, estate
• Regarding: Alvin Lynn Scrivner, estate
• Regarding: Howard L. Hudson, estate
Cases filed July 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Carol Rose Harveston, estate
• Regarding: Natalie Lynn Edwards, estate
• Regarding: William Curtis Helton Sr., estate
• Regarding: Mary Elizabeth Hill, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.