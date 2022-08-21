Cases filed Aug. 18 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Morgan Moneymaker v. Misty Messer, damages/torts
• Roy M. Oliver, individually, and Emma Lue Oliver by and through her surviving spouse, Roy M. Oliver, and Joyce A. Kiser v. Rural Metro Of Tennessee, L.P. d.b.a. AMR of Tennessee, Inc., and American Medical Response of Tennessee, Inc. c/o Corporation Service Company, and American Medical Response of Tennessee, Inc., and Rural/Metro of Tennessee, L.P. c/o Corporation Service Company and Rural/Metro of Tennessee, L.P., and Rural/Metro Corporation of Tennessee c/o Corporation Service Company, and Rural/Metro Corporation of Tennessee, and AMR/Rural Metro of Blount County, and Louis Boehlein, and Jennifer Russell, malpractice
Case filed Aug. 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jerry Crow v. Travis Levelling, appeal from GS-CV
Case filed Aug. 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Janet Haynes King v. Edward Allen King, divorce
• Jason Murphy v. Linda Murphy, divorce
• Brittney Mitchell v. Henry Mitchell, divorce
• Amy Lynn Hills v. John Thomas Hills, divorce
• Brenna Gabrielle Hodges v. Austin Cotterman, petition for paternity
• Brandon Clayton Lawson v. Amy Lynn Lawson, divorce
Case filed Aug. 18 in the Blount County Probate Court:
