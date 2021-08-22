COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jerome Morris, 61, Missouri Street, Seymour
• Chase Tallent Loftis, 37, Gainesboro; also charged with open container of alcoholic beverage, simple possession and driving while license revoked
Case filed Aug. 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• East Alabama Community Federal Credit Union v. Jessica Marie Jones, debt collection
Case filed Aug. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Nicole Bailey Wyatt v. Jonathon Robert Wyatt, legal separation
Case filed Aug. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: John C. Cua, estate
