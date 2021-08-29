COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Robert Lee Morgan, 48, Cumberland City
Case filed Aug. 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sharlene Ann Hart v. The Kroger Company, personal injury
Cases filed Aug. 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Wendy Morgan v. Christopher Wade, divorce
• Danielle Kuykendall v. Keith Kuykendall, divorce
• Kathryn Robinson v. Gregory Robinson, divorce
• Ramiro Ruiz Rodriguez v. Rojelia Torres Sandoval, divorce
• Geneen Lee Kennedy v. Michael Stephen Kennedy, divorce
Case filed Aug. 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christy Johnson v. Jamie Michael Johnson, divorce
Case filed Aug. 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Bernice L. Nuchols, estate
