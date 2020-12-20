Court Records
Cases filed Dec. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Danielle Nicole Dotson v. Charles J. Tarwater, et al., legitimation
• Scott Matthew Runyan v. Ashley Lauren Runyan, divorce
• Trevor Hartsell v. Brittany Hartsell, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Sandra Ann Reynolds, estate
• Regarding: William White II, estate
• Regarding: Mark Lynn Saffles, estate
• Regarding: Loretta Kraemer, estate
