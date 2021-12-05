COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Clay Aaron Estes, 32, Tallassee; also charged with driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility
Case filed Dec. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Guy Ellis Drinnon v. Kristi Lynn Drinnon, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ralph Edward Brown, estate
• Regarding: Helen R. Click, estate
• Regarding: Patricia Ann Nelson, estate
Cases filed Dec. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Veronika Nowading, estate
• Regarding: Thomas Marcin, estate
