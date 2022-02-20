COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Elizabeth Marie Swann, 35, Madisonville
• Kathie Rebecca Brewer, 69, Regal Tower, Maryville
• Robert Lee Morgan, 48, Harrell Street, Maryville
• Ashley Dubache Valentine, 40, Knoxville
Case filed Feb. 17 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding James Robert Campbell, petition for testate executor
• Regarding James Michael McKeehan, petition for intestate administration
• Regarding Barbara Maria Reed, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Douglas Stevens Button, petition for testate executor
Case filed Feb. 17 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• William Lee Norris v. Lauren A. Horton, petition for paternity
• Maria Michelle Ballinger v. Edward Justin Ballinger, divorce
• Raquel Lietart v. Pierre Lietart, divorce
