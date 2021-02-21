COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Michael Ignacio Yamaguchi, 34, Six Mile Road, Maryville; also charged with open container of alcoholic beverage and driving left of center of roadway
• Steven Edward Williams Jr., 33, Madisonville; also charged with violation of probation and driving on a revoked license
Case filed Feb. 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Matthew H. Holloway and Lindsey M. Holloway v. Johnny Louis Curtis, James Wilson Caldwell Jr., individually and d/b/a James W. Caldwell Jr., James W. Caldwell Jr., and H&J Caldwell Trucking Inc., damages
Cases filed Feb. 18 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Mary Dawn Verdery, et al., v. Ann Young, et al., motion filed
• U.S. Equities Corp. v. Deborah Valentine, enforcement of foreign judgment
• Regarding: Lisa Michelle Docteur Schall, name change
Case filed Feb. 19 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Little Mountain Homeowners Association Inc. v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company, et al., contract/debt
Cases filed Feb. 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ben Willard Lacy III v. Patricia Ann Lacy, divorce
• Eric James Yopp v. Melinda Sue Yopp, divorce
• Kevin Scott Turpin v. Stacey Lynn Turpin, divorce
Case filed Feb. 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jessica Smith v. Brenda McNally, lawsuit
Case filed Feb. 18 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Shannon Newman Gragg v. Christopher Todd Gragg, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Brianne K. Mays, estate
• Regarding: Phillip Lee Williams, estate
Cases filed Feb. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Charles V. Landis, estate
• Regarding: James A. McDonald, estate
• Regarding: Margaret Jane Compton, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.