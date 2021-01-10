COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Michael Lynn Bryant, 36, Diamond Branch Road, Maryville; also charged with open container of alcoholic beverage and a speeding violation
• James Stanley Yates, 38, Gillenwater Road, Maryville; also charged with open container of alcoholic beverage and light law violation
• Mark Albert Varns, 53, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville
• Ari Manuel Perez, 21, Bittle Road, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 7 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Mackenzie Brooke Michaels, name change
Cases filed Jan. 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Shawna Marie Chamberlain v. Patrick Jason Chamberlain, divorce
• Tonya M. Holt v. Jason T. Holt, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Kenneth Allan Gentry, estate
• Regarding: Noel A. Arwood, estate
Cases filed Jan. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Wanda June Self, estate
• Regarding: William Darrell Phelps, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.