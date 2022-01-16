COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kevin Chrisley Hurst, 29, Davenport Road, Maryville; also charged with driving while license revoked and domestic assault
• Larry Wayne Carney Jr., 45, South Hall Road, Alcoa; also charged with driving while license revoked
• Kenneth Martin Taylor, 64, Hillwood Drive, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 14 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Travis J. Goff and Steven Perlmutter v. Kimberly Rife and Kevin Beyer, damages
Cases filed Jan. 14 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Michael Lewis TePoorten, name change
• Grady Joseph Latham v. Jennifer Nicole Latham, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Kyle Pierce Albert, name change
• Victoria Lynn Derting v. Joseph Lynn Derting, divorce
• The Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals v. Jonathan Coffield, category 1 lawsuit
• Shirley Ann Nanney v. Terrance A. Nanney, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Marie Vivian Reese, estate
• Regarding: Ronald D. Dunlap, estate
• Regarding: Naomi Mae Harrison, estate
