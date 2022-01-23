COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Joaquin Mendoza Santiago, 34, South Magnolia Street, Maryville; also charged with driving while license revoked
Case filed Jan. 19 in the Blount County Circuit Court
Jennifer Ringeisen and Michael Ringeisen v. Johnny R. Webb, Janet Diane Webb and Mickey Holder (D.B.B. Home Inspectors), real estate
Case filed Jan. 19 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding Mildred Louise Headrick, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed Jan. 20 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• Keri Charnelle Prigmore v. Quincy Nigel Prigmore Sr., divorce
• Colleen Selert Marinaccio v. James Lyell Marinaccio, divorce
• Regarding Joe Don Swafford, affidavit for large estate
• Regarding Pamela Jane Edington, affidavit for large estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.