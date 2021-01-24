COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Tina M. Hembree, 51, Knoxville
Case filed Jan. 21 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Cory Bonomo, conservatorship
Case filed Jan. 21 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Shaunta Tsia Willis v. Daniel Logan Willis, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Linh Thi Dang v. Lan Nguyen, divorce
• Tianna Marie Kelley v. Charles Mark Kelley, divorce
• Kattie Lynn Palmer v. Ryan Andrew Palmer, divorce
• Regarding: Abigail Esther Davis, name change
• Sandra Kileen Bible Maxey v. Stephen Glenn Maxey, divorce
• Jason Rodney Janis v. Jessica Marie Janis, divorce
Case filed Jan. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joseph P. Morrell v. Angela D. Morrell, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ruth Luther Mitchell, estate
• Regarding: Beverly Gail Newsom, estate
Cases filed Jan. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Chandler Robinson, estate
• Regarding: Norman Lee Forsythe, estate
• Regarding: Ashley Nicole Barkley, estate
