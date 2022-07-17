COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Christopher Cole Patterson, 38, Mentor Road, Louisville 

• Michael Taylor Colvin, 36, Broad Run Drive, Maryville

Case filed July 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding Risha John A. Wimbley, conservatorship

Case filed July 15 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• William D. Taylor III v. Kendra Lynn Taylor, divorce 

Cases filed July 14 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Regarding Grace Garner, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Deborah Sue Cullins, petition for a testate executor 

