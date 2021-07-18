Court Records
Driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Stephen Michael Baker, 33, Beaver Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving with a revoked license, reckless endangerment and accidents resulting in damage to a vehicle. A 2-year-old child was in the vehicle.
• Jerry Lee Eaton, 70, Maple Lane, Greenback
• Pamela Rose Bresette, 57, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville
Cases filed July 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Katlynn Watson Graham v. Dallas Evan Graham, divorce
• Keleesta Nicole Janney v. Brandon James Janney, divorce
Case filed July 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Lowell Howard Ridings Jr., divorce
Case filed July 16 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Stephanie Minton v. Alcoa City Schools Board of Education, et al., lawsuit
Case filed July 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State of Tennessee on behalf of the Department of Transportation commissioner v. Celia F. Smith, real estate
