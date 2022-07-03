COURT

Cases filed June 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Daniel Groth III and Daniel Groth IV v. George Sink, damages

• Timothy Gunderson v. Blount County and the Blount County Board of Education, damages

Cases filed June 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Regarding Amber Gardner Luhn (et. al), name change

• Jessica Diane West Betz v. David Joseph Murphy, enforcement of a foreign judgement

• Sharity Eve Walker v. Tommy Lee Walker, divorce

Cases filed June 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Thomas Holden Phegley v. Keela Danielle Phegley, divorce

• Kasey Aileen Leirer v. George Christopher Leirer, divorce 

• Jonathan David Kile v. Terra Rose Kile, divorce

Case filed July 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Diana Michelle Torres v. Jose Luis Torres, divorce

Case filed June 30 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Taylor Sue Ivens v. Jess Cole Ivens, divorce

Cases filed June 30 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Alicia Ann White, petition for intestate administration

• Regarding Susan M. Stokes, petition for testate administration

Case filed July 1 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Roy H. Hurst, affidavit for a small estate

