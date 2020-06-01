COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Rachelle Jillian Brown, 28, Knoxville
• Isabel Coronel Montoya, 39, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a suspended license and violation of the implied consent law
• Zachary Lee Ledger, 25, Knoxville; also charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and criminal impersonation
Case filed June 1 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Ruby June Rousseau v. Kenneth Wayne Brian Rousseau, divorce
Cases filed June 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Susan Meshako Breazeale v. Earl Edward Breazeale Jr., divorce
• Chaleen Malley Haught v. Jason Todd Ramsey, divorce
• Veronica Miranda Solis v. Aurelio Benitez Beiza, divorce
• William Bradley Stockton v. Jessica Nicole Stockton, legal separation
• William Robert Murphy v. Dawn Michelle Murphy, divorce
Cases filed May 29 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Alexander Jon Potter v. Malia Anne Potter, divorce
• William Isaac Sourbeer v. Michele Lee Sourbeer, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.