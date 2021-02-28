COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• William Thompson, 31, Knoxville; also charged with open container of alcoholic beverage and driving left of center of roadway

Case filed Feb. 25 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Anderson Lumber Company Inc. v. Vision Construction TN LLC and Michael Cody, contract/debt

Case filed Feb. 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Annetta Dickey v. Christy M. Blair, damages

Case filed Feb. 25 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Jimmy G. Goss, et al. v. Todd Gillespie, et al., lawsuit

Cases filed Feb. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Emily Tatum Tucker v. Timothy Sean Tucker, divorce

• Marsha Renee Frederickson v. Drew Edward Frederickson, divorce

Case filed Feb. 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kari Young Burton v. James Robert Burton, divorce

