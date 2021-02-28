COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• William Thompson, 31, Knoxville; also charged with open container of alcoholic beverage and driving left of center of roadway
Case filed Feb. 25 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Anderson Lumber Company Inc. v. Vision Construction TN LLC and Michael Cody, contract/debt
Case filed Feb. 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Annetta Dickey v. Christy M. Blair, damages
Case filed Feb. 25 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Jimmy G. Goss, et al. v. Todd Gillespie, et al., lawsuit
Cases filed Feb. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Emily Tatum Tucker v. Timothy Sean Tucker, divorce
• Marsha Renee Frederickson v. Drew Edward Frederickson, divorce
Case filed Feb. 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kari Young Burton v. James Robert Burton, divorce
