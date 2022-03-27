COURT
Case filed March 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Elton Jones v. Tammy Lawson, appeal from Blount County General Sessions Court
Cases filed March 23 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Hubert Leonard Walker v. Mary L. Walker (et. al), William C. Walker (et. al), category I lawsuit
Cases filed March 24 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Joy Alison Jordan Barbeau v. Larry Francis Barbeau, divorce
• Cory Lynn Reeder v. Stephanie Anita Reeder, divorce
• Jennifer Lynn Lusinger v. Eric Joseph Lusinger, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.