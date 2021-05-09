COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Megan Chelsey Blair, 28, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville; also charged with driving while license revoked
• Dakota Christopher Thompson, 29, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Pamela Ann Bivens, 57, Old Niles Ferry Pike, Greenback
• Joseph Dale Kelley, 31, Laws Chapel Road, Maryville
• Kenneth Walker Harrell, 61, Loudon
Case filed May 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Sherri B. Townsend and James Townsend, contract
Case filed May 7 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ronnie Rochester v. Selena Reed, damages
Case filed May 7 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Ryan McAlister Edwards v. Faith B. Bartos, paternity
Cases filed May 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Allison Susan Felty v. Austin Blake Felty, divorce
• Daniel Scott Brinks v. Karyn Lynn Storts Brinks, divorce
Cases filed May 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lola Belle Satterfield, estate
• Regarding: Dorothy M. Brooks, estate
• Regarding: Areta H. Llewellyn, estate
