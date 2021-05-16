COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Matthew Augustus Aistrop, 48, Fairoaks Drive, Maryville

• David Nathaniel Cockerel, 62, Mayfly Way, Maryville

Cases filed May 14 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• James Daniel "Beau" Tatham v. Austin Dennis Norton, damages

• Amica Mutual Insurance Co., as subrogee of Wayne Dove v. John Bye Jr., damages

Case filed May 14 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Amber Renee Lee v. Charles R.H. Lee, divorce

Cases filed May 14 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Margaret Jean Green, estate

• Regarding: Dillard Floyd Harrod, estate

• Regarding: Thomas Lee Hankinson, estate

• Regarding: Merrill D. Moore Jr., estate

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.