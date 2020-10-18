COURT
Case filed Oct. 15 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Edward Weaver, et al., v. Thomas Arthur Williamson, lawsuit
Cases filed Oct. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Grady Manning Cochran v. Autumn Renee Moore, paternity
• Jerry Zeppelin Rauhuff v. Amanda Caroline Rauhuff, divorce
• Victoria Chambers v. Cierra Chambers, divorce
• Molly Broyles v. Curtis Broyles, divorce
• Nicholas Pointer v. Kassondra Skye Pointer, divorce
• Kimberly Suzanne Giles v. Christopher David Giles, divorce
Case filed Oct. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Harvey Paul Hillman v. Della Sharon Templeton, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Douglas Dale Denton, estate
• Regarding: Susan Huggins Leach, estate
