COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jackie Dean Messer, 67, Faithway Drive, Walland
• Joshua Steven Newman, 35, Old McGinley Drive, Maryville
• Anthony Robert Wymer, 23, Knoxville
• Samuel Steven Shuler, 70, Old Cades Cove Road, Townsend; also charged with leaving the scene with damage
• Tyler Michael Bloch, 30, Smyrna, Georgia
Cases filed in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Billie J. Short v. Tony C. Berry, vehicle accident damages
• Peter F. Kepf Jr. v. Laura F. Myers, vehicle accident damages
Case filed Sept. 30 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jeanie Elaine Jones v. Brenton Lee Jones, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Savannah Paige Cribbs v. Dakota Trey Cribbs, divorce
• Melissa Sue Knight v. Patrick Dale Knight, divorce
• Chelsey Morgan Brown v. David James Brown II, divorce
• Jessica Ann McKelvey v. John Ariel McKelvey, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jessica Ruth Mitchell v. Donald Eugene Mitchell Jr., divorce
• Monique Rachel Jones v. Brandon Lee Dyches, divorce
• Karen Renee Ratliff Trotter v. John Thaddaus Trotter II, divorce
• Steven Grant Cash v. Jessica Lynn Cash, divorce
• Angela Kaye McCaffrey v. Thomas Earl Moore, divorce
• Charity Mitchell v. Bobby Mitchell, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Hugh Dott Ownby, estate
• Regarding: Gregg Lee Landers, estate
• Regarding: Stephen Eugene Owenby, estate
• Regarding: John H. Poplin, estate
• Regarding: Wilma Pauline Branton, estate
