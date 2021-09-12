COURT
Cases filed Sept. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Chelsea E. Tipton v. Henry Tipton, divorce
• Peter Douglas Berryman v. Brandi Jo Berryman, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tina Cituk v. Robert Cituk, divorce
• Dennis C. Quiett v. Bobby Jene Quiett, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jay Steve Huskey, estate
• Regarding: Evelyn Combs Miller, estate
