COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Randy Wayne Kirby, 61, Knoxville
Case filed Sept. 2 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Nicole Marie Hexel v. Cole Richard Hexel, divorce
Case filed Sept. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lorie Ellen Stillwell v. Floyd Lynn Stillwell, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William E. Thacker, estate
• Regarding: Gordon Lee Lane, estate
• Regarding: Shirley L. Kimsey Trotter, estate
• Regarding: Judy Rae Stanley, estate
