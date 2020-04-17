COURT
Case filed April 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Robert Steven Long Jr. v. Kendall Marie Seering, divorce
Case filed April 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Traci Jean Kirkpatrick Martin v. Farell Paul Martin, divorce
Case filed April 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Frank Aloysius Davis, estate
Case filed April 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Louise M. Woodruff, estate
