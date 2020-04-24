Courts
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Richard Ike Satterfield Jr., 41, Robbinsville, North Carolina
Case filed April 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jerry Richard Elliot v. Summer Allene Smart, divorce
Cases filed April 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Verna Grace Miller, estate
• Regarding: Sandra Star Howard, estate
• Regarding: Patricia Smith Mucha, estate
