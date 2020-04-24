Courts

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Richard Ike Satterfield Jr., 41, Robbinsville, North Carolina 

Case filed April 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jerry Richard Elliot v. Summer Allene Smart, divorce

Cases filed April 23 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Verna Grace Miller, estate 

• Regarding: Sandra Star Howard, estate

• Regarding: Patricia Smith Mucha, estate 

