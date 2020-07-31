COURT
Cases filed July 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jason Erick Latham v. Evon Michelle Albritton, divorce
• James Scott Lawson v. Kerri Ann Lawson, divorce
Case filed July 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Helen M. Batchelor, estate
Cases filed July 31 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Sharon M. Headrick, estate
• Regarding: Larry Dale Burns, estate
• Regarding: Patty A. Hutson, estate
Case filed July 31 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Timothy Keith Lockhart, name change
