COURT

Cases filed July 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jason Erick Latham v. Evon Michelle Albritton, divorce

• James Scott Lawson v. Kerri Ann Lawson, divorce 

Case filed July 30 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Helen M. Batchelor, estate 

Cases filed July 31 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Sharon M. Headrick, estate

• Regarding: Larry Dale Burns, estate

• Regarding: Patty A. Hutson, estate

Case filed July 31 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Timothy Keith Lockhart, name change 

Follow @sshreports on Twitter for more from county government reporter Shelby Harris. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.