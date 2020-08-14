COURT
Cases filed Aug. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Sheron Ramshur, name change
• Regarding: Jane Kristen Cherry McTyre, name change
Case filed Aug. 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Smart Bank v. Okeyomi Olarewaju (et al.), lawsuit
Cases filed Aug. 14 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Chrissie Julia Williamson v. Mark Lynn Williamson, divorce
• Lori Suzanne Foley v. David Christopher Foley, divorce
Case filed Aug. 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• George Gilbert and Mary Gilbert v. Maria Goetz, damages
Case filed Aug. 14 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mary Elizabeth Locke v. Longfield Estates LLC, doing business as Longfield Mobile Home Park, damages/torts
