COURT
Case filed Aug. 20 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Kysen Andrew Malland, name change
Case filed Aug. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Alessandra Tozzi Calvento Mitchell v. Geoffrey Scott Mitchell, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary Greer Lane, estate
• Regarding: Justin Wayne Wilbanks, estate
• Regarding: Larry Eugene Smith, estate
• Regarding: Elmer Lee Thompson, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.