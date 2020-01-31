Cases filed Jan. 29 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ashley Amanda Menard v. Michael Wayne Menard, divorce
• Sarah Collins Davis v. Kenneth Davis, divorce
• Robin L. Nale v. Gary C. Nale, divorce
• Anderson Lumber Company Inc. v. Bill Kinney
Cases filed Jan. 30 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mark E. Phillips v. Sherri L. Phillips, divorce
• Regarding Howard Elword Martin West, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 28 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Michael Anthony Brewer, estate
• Regarding John Joseph Mehall, estate
Cases filed Jan. 29 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Esielee E. Watkins, estate
• Regarding Rhoda Louise Walker Lawson, estate
Cases filed Jan. 30 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding John Horton Lowe, estate
• Regarding Terry K. Brackin Sr., estate
• Regarding Zoe Ella Evans, estate
Cases filed Jan. 31 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Wayne Rucker, estate
