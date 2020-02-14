Case filed Feb. 14 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rachel Barath v. Nicholas Barath, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Barbara Russell, estate
• Regarding Jerry Vineyard, conservatorship
Case filed Feb. 13 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• Patricia Gay Lance v. Wayne Clifford Lance, divorce
Case filed Feb. 14 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• Anderson Lumber Company Inc. v. Robin D. Smith (et. al), lawsuit
Case filed Feb. 13 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tina Marie Clark and Daniel Clark v. Brandon Muncey and KAT's Trucking LLC, damages/torts
Case filed Feb. 14 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Casey Erin Norfolk v. Tammy Gail Russell, damages
