Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Bethany Renee Benson, 21, McGhee Street, Maryville
• Douglas Edward Barringer, 65, Littlebrook Circle, Rockford
Case filed Jan. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Davis Carver, estate
Cases filed Jan. 10 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• William Carter Roberts v. Rachel Elizabeth Roberts, divorce
• Raymond John Crampton v. Denise Marie Crampton, divorce
