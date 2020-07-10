COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Delorean Anne Rapien, 21, Ridge Road, Maryville

• Paul Tyler Humphrey, 31, Russell Drive, Maryville

Cases filed July 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Diana C. Salas v. Nelson Salas, divorce 

• Buddy Allen Gaddis v. Pamela Denise Gaddis, divorce

Case filed July 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Larry Yarberry v. Betty Harrell Yarberry, divorce 

Case filed July 10 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Charles David Ellis, estate 

Case filed July 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding Alyssa McKinley Weiss, conservatorship 

Case filed July 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Hugh Alvin Catron and Jimmie Dale Catron v. Michael W. Burns, Chilhowee Sportsman Club LLC and John Doe, damages 

