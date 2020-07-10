COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Delorean Anne Rapien, 21, Ridge Road, Maryville
• Paul Tyler Humphrey, 31, Russell Drive, Maryville
Cases filed July 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Diana C. Salas v. Nelson Salas, divorce
• Buddy Allen Gaddis v. Pamela Denise Gaddis, divorce
Case filed July 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Larry Yarberry v. Betty Harrell Yarberry, divorce
Case filed July 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Charles David Ellis, estate
Case filed July 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding Alyssa McKinley Weiss, conservatorship
Case filed July 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Hugh Alvin Catron and Jimmie Dale Catron v. Michael W. Burns, Chilhowee Sportsman Club LLC and John Doe, damages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.