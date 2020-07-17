COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Steven John Williams, 48, Tainan Drive, Maryville
Case filed July 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Frankie Elizabeth McGinnis v. John Thomas McGinnis, divorce
Cases filed July 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Wendy Diane Dailey v. Brian Eddie Daily, divorce
• Noelle Angelique Collins v. Johnathon Isaiah Collins, divorce
Cases filed July 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Frederick O. Becker, estate
• Regarding: William E. Miles, estate
Case filed July 17 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Strategic Equipment LLC. V. Ruby Tuesday Inc.
