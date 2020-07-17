COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Steven John Williams, 48, Tainan Drive, Maryville

Case filed July 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Frankie Elizabeth McGinnis v. John Thomas McGinnis, divorce 

Cases filed July 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Wendy Diane Dailey v. Brian Eddie Daily, divorce

• Noelle Angelique Collins v. Johnathon Isaiah Collins, divorce

Cases filed July 17 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Frederick O. Becker, estate

• Regarding: William E. Miles, estate

Case filed July 17 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Strategic Equipment LLC. V. Ruby Tuesday Inc. 

