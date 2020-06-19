COURT
Case filed June 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Hawkins John Rose, conservatorship
Cases filed June 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Donna Rachelle Johnson Clark v. Jerry Otis Clark, divorce
• Jeffrey Lynn Nugent II v. Rachelle Lynn Nugent, divorce
Case filed June 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mildred H. Snoderly, estate
Cases filed June 19 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Omar Quintero Watson v. Vyrnasue Connely Calkins, divorce
• David Wayne Boring v. Mindi Lashmay Boring, divorce
• James Ray Ammons v. Andrea Robbins Ammons, divorce
Cases filed June 18 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Julie Kay Bell, contract debt
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. David M. Hulings, contract debt
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Cameron Mahood, contract debt
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Jolynda Jane Kindig, contract debt
Case filed June 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Grange Insurance Company v. Doris Saunders Winchenback, damages
