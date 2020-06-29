COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• James Howard McGill, 57, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville

• Shelby Lynn Johnson, 23, Pritchard Court, Maryville

• Eric Keith Sharpe, 35, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville

Case files June 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Emily Lynn Dai, name change

Case file June 25 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Edna Maria Heird v. Brett Shields Cunningham, divorce

Cases filed June 26 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Edith June Caldwell, estate

• Regarding: Florence Faith Smith, other documents filed

Case filed June 29 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Noah Hugh Watson, estate

Case filed June 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Rachel Victoria Hodge v. Billy Francis Ambruster and Tennessee Farmers Mutual Inc., damages

