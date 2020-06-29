COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• James Howard McGill, 57, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Shelby Lynn Johnson, 23, Pritchard Court, Maryville
• Eric Keith Sharpe, 35, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville
Case files June 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Emily Lynn Dai, name change
Case file June 25 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Edna Maria Heird v. Brett Shields Cunningham, divorce
Cases filed June 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Edith June Caldwell, estate
• Regarding: Florence Faith Smith, other documents filed
Case filed June 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Noah Hugh Watson, estate
Case filed June 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rachel Victoria Hodge v. Billy Francis Ambruster and Tennessee Farmers Mutual Inc., damages
