COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Jacob Colby Baker, 27, Martin Road, Maryville

Cases files June 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kelly Rae Mules v. Dale Thomas Mules, divorce

• James Arthur Dishmon v. Nicole Michelle Dishmon, divorce

• Gregory Allen Goodall v. Robin Renee Goodall, divorce

Cases filed June 26 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Ricky S. Herendon, estate

• Regarding: Nellie Lewis Winters, estate

Case filed June 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Richard Clear v. Stephen R. Kerr and Roy Shields, contract debt

