COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jacob Colby Baker, 27, Martin Road, Maryville
Cases files June 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kelly Rae Mules v. Dale Thomas Mules, divorce
• James Arthur Dishmon v. Nicole Michelle Dishmon, divorce
• Gregory Allen Goodall v. Robin Renee Goodall, divorce
Cases filed June 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ricky S. Herendon, estate
• Regarding: Nellie Lewis Winters, estate
Case filed June 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Richard Clear v. Stephen R. Kerr and Roy Shields, contract debt
