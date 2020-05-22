Court
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Cassandra Dawn Davis, Mel Hall Road, Maryville
Cases filed May 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brandon Robert Schroeder v. Jessica Gourley Schroeder, divorce
• Allison Crawford v. Richard Crawford, divorce
• David Hysong v Savana Hodge, petition for paternity
• Regarding: Joshua Markum Honeycut, guardianship
Cases filed May 22 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Austin Bentley Joyce (et. al), guardianship
• Amberlin Lyric Joyce Davis, guardianship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.