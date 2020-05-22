Court

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Cassandra Dawn Davis, Mel Hall Road, Maryville

Cases filed May 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Brandon Robert Schroeder v. Jessica Gourley Schroeder, divorce

• Allison Crawford v. Richard Crawford, divorce

• David Hysong v Savana Hodge, petition for paternity

• Regarding: Joshua Markum Honeycut, guardianship

Cases filed May 22 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Austin Bentley Joyce (et. al), guardianship

• Amberlin Lyric Joyce Davis, guardianship

