COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Scott Mckinley Moffett, 60, Maryville

• Jason P. Duncan, 35, Jefferson City

Case filed May 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Matthew W. Moneymaker v. Natasha Renee Moneymaker, divorce

Cases filed May 28 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Jeffrey Thomas Davis, estate 

• Regarding: Sammy Landy Lee, estate 

• Regarding: Mary Jo Whitener, estate 

• Regarding: Terry Andrew Longhofer

Case filed May 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Fidelity National Title Insurance Company v. Kelly H. Spoon, property dispute

Case filed May 29 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• William Isaac Sourbeer v. Michelle Lee Sourbeer, divorce

