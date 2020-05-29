COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Scott Mckinley Moffett, 60, Maryville
• Jason P. Duncan, 35, Jefferson City
Case filed May 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Matthew W. Moneymaker v. Natasha Renee Moneymaker, divorce
Cases filed May 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jeffrey Thomas Davis, estate
• Regarding: Sammy Landy Lee, estate
• Regarding: Mary Jo Whitener, estate
• Regarding: Terry Andrew Longhofer
Case filed May 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Fidelity National Title Insurance Company v. Kelly H. Spoon, property dispute
Case filed May 29 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• William Isaac Sourbeer v. Michelle Lee Sourbeer, divorce
