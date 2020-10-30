COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Deserae Nicole Brewer, 22, North Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville
• James Anthony James, 56, Airbase Road, Louisville; also charged with driving on a revoked license, indecent exposure, driving an unregistered vehicle on the highway and proof of insurance violation
• Roger Dillard Willoughby, 69, Northlake Drive, Maryville
Case filed Oct. 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Smoky Mountain Traders Inc. v. Kenneth R. Miller, Carmen Miller, Andy Parker, and Anytime Excavating & Trucking LLC, damages
Case filed Oct. 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brennan Lee Norris v. Danielle Renee Norris, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Phillip Ryan Massey v. Carleena Marne Massey, divorce
• Andrew Loveday v. Amanda Loveday, divorce
• Athena Cox v. Zane Cox, divorce
• Billy King Jr. v. Lindsay Noralee King, divorce
Case filed Oct. 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Deborah Webb Jeffries, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.