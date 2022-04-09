COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Gary William Womble, 50, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville
• Jeana Baker Korbe, 49, Sevierville Road, Maryville
• Emily Rhea Valentine, 37, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville
• David Alan Little, 47, South Springview Road, Maryville
• Shawnee Cree Collins, 39, Old McGinley Drive, Maryville
• Isaias Aguilar Ramirez, 39, Miller Avenue, Marville
• Nicole Dawn Smith, 39, Dayton, Tennessee
Case filed April 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit
• Bradley Ross Clemmer v. Amy Regina Clemmer, divorce
Cases filed April 7 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Margaret Ann Brown, petition for muniment of title
• Regarding Max P. Queitsch, affidavit for a large estate
Case filed April 8 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Regarding Arthur Rankin Everett, petition for muniment of title
