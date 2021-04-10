COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• James Howard McGill, 58, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville; also charged with failing to provide proof of financial responsibility
• Cami Michelle Lamb, 50, Fairfield Drive, Maryville
• Dale Pitts, 35, Seals Crossing Way, Maryville
• Daniel Maynard Wilson Jr., 47, Columbus Street, Maryville
Case filed April 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Donna Johnson and Gary Johnson v. Phil Reed, esq. administrator ad litem for the estate of Dale Eugene Hobbs, deceased, by and through administrator ad litem, Phillip Reed, esq.
Cases filed April 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joell Athens Baker v. Madison Paige Baker, divorce
• Heather Rae Ford v. Sean Michael Ford, divorce
• Kellie Eileen Floyd v. William Thomas Floyd, divorce
• Andrea Maria Harris v. Christopher Corey Harris, divorce
Cases filed April 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Donnie Vance, estate
• Regarding: Pierre Yves D'Adesky, estate
• Regarding: Sara J. Adams, estate
• Regarding: Jeremy S. Teffeteller, estate
