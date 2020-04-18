Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.