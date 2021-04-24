COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Carolyn Arrowood Hedrick, 62, Vonore
• Rhiannon Nycole Meadows, 34, South Magnolia Street, Maryville
• Richard Lynn Rutherford, 53, Wildwood Road, Maryville
• David Leslie Self, 67, Melbourne, Florida
• Ariel Moreno Castro, 38, South Magnolia Street, Maryville; also charged with expired/no license
Case filed April 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Betty Headrick and Thomas S. Headrick v. Ernest Gordon Hall, damages
Cases filed April 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Holli M. Vann v. Elizabeth K. Vann, divorce
• Stanley Tucker v. Renee Jordan, divorce
Cases filed April 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Rachel Lorene Fugett, name change
• Cynthia Lynn Burnham v. Billy Joe Burnham, divorce
Case filed April 21 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Maria Elaina Pack v. Benjamin Allison Pack III, divorce
Cases filed April 22 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Christopher Stullenburger v. Tara Austin, divorce
• Nicholas John Holota v. Jennifer Kae Holota, divorce
Case filed April 23 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Donavon James Muse v. Courtney Nicole Muse, divorce
Case filed April 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Isaac Samuel "Tom" Pryor, estate
Cases filed April 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lewis Edward White, estate
• Regarding: Marilyn Jean Massie Lewis, estate
Cases filed April 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Arthur Allen Mynatt, estate
• Regarding: Beverly Ann King Mynatt, estate
• Regarding: Benjamin F. Mynatt, estate
