COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Carolyn Arrowood Hedrick, 62, Vonore

• Rhiannon Nycole Meadows, 34, South Magnolia Street, Maryville

• Richard Lynn Rutherford, 53, Wildwood Road, Maryville

• David Leslie Self, 67, Melbourne, Florida

• Ariel Moreno Castro, 38, South Magnolia Street, Maryville; also charged with expired/no license

Case filed April 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Betty Headrick and Thomas S. Headrick v. Ernest Gordon Hall, damages

Cases filed April 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Holli M. Vann v. Elizabeth K. Vann, divorce

• Stanley Tucker v. Renee Jordan, divorce

Cases filed April 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Rachel Lorene Fugett, name change

• Cynthia Lynn Burnham v. Billy Joe Burnham, divorce

Case filed April 21 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Maria Elaina Pack v. Benjamin Allison Pack III, divorce

Cases filed April 22 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Christopher Stullenburger v. Tara Austin, divorce

• Nicholas John Holota v. Jennifer Kae Holota, divorce

Case filed April 23 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Donavon James Muse v. Courtney Nicole Muse, divorce

Case filed April 21 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Isaac Samuel "Tom" Pryor, estate

Cases filed April 22 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Lewis Edward White, estate

• Regarding: Marilyn Jean Massie Lewis, estate

Cases filed April 23 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Arthur Allen Mynatt, estate

• Regarding: Beverly Ann King Mynatt, estate

• Regarding: Benjamin F. Mynatt, estate

