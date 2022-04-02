COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Kimberly Janette Alexander, 43, U.S. Highway 411, Greenback
• Adriauna Danielle Tovar, 25, McCosh Road, Louisville
• Steven Daniel Greene, 48, Amerine Road, Maryville
• Shania Ann-Marie Walker, 30, Airway Ridge Road, Louisville
• Jake Tegan Johnson, 31, Gamble Lane, Walland
Case filed April 1 in the Probate Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Betty J. Hicks, petition for testate executor
